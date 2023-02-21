UrduPoint.com

IGP Balochistan Vows No Leniency For Elements Behind Barkhan Killing

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :The Inspector General of Balochistan Police Abdul Khaliq Shaikh on Tuesday said no leniency will be shown towards those involved in the Barkhan incident.

"IG Balochistan Police took notice of the grisly discovery of three bullet-riddled bodies from a well in the Barkhan district of Balochistan," Police Spokesman Mohammad Aslam said.

Giran Naz, age 40, wife of Khan Mohammad Marri, and her two sons Mohammad Nawaz, aged 22, and Abdul Qadir, aged 15 were found dead in a well in the Barkhan area late Monday night.

The police spokesman said the local administration and personnel of law enforcement agencies on information reached the site and took out the bodies from the well and shifted them to the Civil Hospital Barkhan.

In an official statement, the spokesman called upon people to not pay heed to any rumors about the incident.

"Taking the heirs on board, a high-level impartial investigation committee will be constituted to probe the killing," he said, adding that those involved in the ghastly incidents will be taken to task.

It may be recalled that the heirs of the deceased have alleged that Balochistan Minister Abdul Rehman Khaitran was behind this act of barbarity.

On the directives of Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, police have launched a probe to get clues about the perpetrators.

