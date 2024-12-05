IGP bans mutual posting, transfer in police force

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Inspector General of Police, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat has banned the mutual posting and transfer in the police force.

A notification issued here by the office of IGP said that the ban has been imposed with immediate effect and until further order.

It said that no such case should be submitted to CPO Peshawar in future and the already pending cases be filed.