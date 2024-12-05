IGP Bans Mutual Posting, Transfer In Police Force
Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2024 | 02:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Inspector General of Police, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat has banned the mutual posting and transfer in the police force.
A notification issued here by the office of IGP said that the ban has been imposed with immediate effect and until further order.
It said that no such case should be submitted to CPO Peshawar in future and the already pending cases be filed.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2024
Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her scholarships at the Oxford Univ ..
NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization
YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across Pakistan: Jamal Raisani
Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen economic ties
Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking political turmoil
South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trade deal with EU
Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condemns relentle ..
Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter Begum Khalida Shah say
Government committed to achieve social, economic stability: Musadik
YPF expands with launch of Sindh Assembly chapter
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IRSA releases 91,000 cusecs water11 minutes ago
-
Murree police delivers justice on citizens' doorstep21 minutes ago
-
RDA conducts operations against three illegal housing schemes31 minutes ago
-
CAMEA hosts session IV "Transforming Regional Dynamics & Architecture: Pakistan’s Posture"31 minutes ago
-
Government developing Gender Digital Divide Policy to empower women41 minutes ago
-
PM for strict measures to accelerate taxation, implement revenge collection strategy41 minutes ago
-
Police make foolproof security arrangements for bye election, polling underway in PP-139 peacefully50 minutes ago
-
Crackdown continue against the anti-social elements gangs: Khoso50 minutes ago
-
Earthquake hits Lahore, other Punjab cities50 minutes ago
-
Seminar on positive change in social behaviors held51 minutes ago
-
'Khelta Punjab' games competitions concluded:51 minutes ago
-
Digital art important tool in transformation of marketing framework60 minutes ago