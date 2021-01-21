UrduPoint.com
IGP Briefed About CTD Revamping, Extension To Merged Districts

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 05:50 PM

IGP briefed about CTD revamping, extension to Merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi visited Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) to attend briefing about revamping of CTD particularly its extension to Newly Merged Districts (NMDs), manpower requirements, vacancies, provision of vehicles and other professional equipments.

During the breifing, IGP KP was told that Rs 1737.834 million had been proposed for Revamping of CTD throughout the province, out of which Rs 588.150 would be spent for the purchase of security and intelligence equipment in NMDs that included jammer-fitted vehicles, GSM locators, thermal binoculars, Aerial surveillance drones and communication equipment.

The IGP was informed that all possible steps had been taken for strengthening of CTD network and technology-driven policing there added for this purpose equipment worth Rs. 150 million had been purchased which had played pivotal role in promoting latest intelligence based policing and combating terrorism in the area.

IGP was further informed that besides posting of CTD officials in NMDs, 715 new vacancies had been sanctioned for which rules had been framed and sent to government for approval adding that recruitment would be kicked off shortly.

Police chief was informed that a summary had already been sent to Government for purchase of seven bullet proof vehicles for NMDs.

Speaking on the occasion, IGP appreciated the performance of CTD police in flushing out the terrorists from the province and directed them to further expedite their efforts against the miscreants.

They were also directed to make best use of modern technology for achieving the desired targets against the anti-state elements.

IGP KP vowed that CTD would further be equipped with all modern gadgetry enabling it to make life miserable for unscrupulous elements.

