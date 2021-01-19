IGP briefed about second phase training of Ex-Levies, Khasadars

A high level meeting was arranged in Central Police Office (CPO) Peshawar on Tuesday in which Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi was briefed about the second phase of ongoing training of the Ex-Levies and Khasadars

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :A high level meeting was arranged in Central Police Office (CPO) Peshawar on Tuesday in which Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi was briefed about the second phase of ongoing training of the Ex-Levies and Khasadars.

DIG Training Muhammad Imtiaz Shah briefed the IGP in detail, said a press release issued here.

The IGP was informed that the second phase of training of Ex-Levies and Khasadars had been kicked off. About 4350 police personnel were participating in the training at Army Training Centers in the province.

The IGP was further informed that training of 3100 ex-levies and Khasadars would be starting from February 08 in the police training centers in the province.

As such a total of 7450 ex-Levies and Khasadrs would be trained in the 2nd phase in 3 months. The IGP was also briefed that highly trained Pak Army and police training instructors were being deputed to impart training to the jawans in different Army and police training centres.

It is worth mentioning here that in the first phase a total of 4714 Levies and Khasadars have successfully completed their basic training under the command of Pak-Army and police officers.

All the trainees took keen interest in their training and successfully passed all training phases of curricular and co-curricular activities.

Addressing on the occasion, IGP Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi said that professionally trained jawans could meet the impending challenges in a befitting manner and could easily achieve their targets in the field.

The IGP pointed out that due to many geographical and administrative problems policing in the merged districts was extremely difficult which necessitated that the police personnel should be well-trained to enable them to prove their mettle in maintenance of law and order as well as in defence of the borders of the country.

The KP Police chief disclosed that equipping police jawans of merged districts was his top most priority and vowed that police (Ex-Levies and Khasadars) would be equipped with latest training and their hidden capabilities would further be polished.

The IGP thanked Pakistan Army for extending full cooperation in imparting training to the police personnel of the merged areas.