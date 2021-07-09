IGP briefs PM about couple’s harassment case in Islamabad    

, , ,

Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman says all resources are being used to gather evidences for trial of the suspects involved in harassing a couple in the federal capital.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 9th, 2021) Inspector General of Police Islamabad, Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday and briefed him about progress on investigation of harassment of a couple in the Federal capital.

The Islamabad police chief informed the Prime Minister that he was personally overseeing the case to ensure effective criminal proceedings after the arrest of the accused.

The IGP said that they were using all resources to gather evidence for trial of the suspects. During the meeting, the IGP also briefed the PM about law and order situation in Islamabad.

Earlier in the day, the police produced the suspects before the court to seek their physical remand for further investigation. Police said that they needed physical remand of the suspect for further investigation of the matter. During the proceeding, the judge asked the authorities whether they had obtained the location of the suspects to which the counsel said that they had sought details. At this, the judge asked the prosecution to investigate as who uploaded the video clip on social media. The court allowed four-day physical remand of the suspects including Usman Mirza in the case.

On Wednesday , a video clip went viral on social media and in WhatsApp groups where it could be seen that the couple was being tortured, humiliated and harassed. Usman Mirza accompanied by few others held the couple hostage and got the incident recorded.

Police said that the couple had tied the knot, adding that all the suspects involved in harassing the suspects were arrested.

Case filed after video triggers outrage on social media. #ArrestUsmanMirza became top trend as the video clip went viral on social media. Police also recovered more videos from the custody of the suspect arrested, and produced them before the court while seeking their physical remand.

Golra Police had booked the suspects under Sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 354A (assault or use of criminal force to woman and stripping her of her clothes), 506 (ii) (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Pakistan Penal Code. Usman Mirza who is a property dealer harassed the couple, thrashed and threatened them as he could be seen in the video.