IGP briefs under-training officers about Punjab police performance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that all 737 police stations in Punjab have been upgraded to Special Initiative Protocols and QR Code systems.

He was briefing a delegation comprising under-training officers of the 36th Senior Management Course, who were on a study tour to the Central Police Office here on Thursday. He said the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), Special Branch, and other field formations were being rapidly modernised with advanced technology and modern resources.

Dr. Usman Anwar also highlighted that Punjab Police had set up six police schools and some dispensaries in the Katcha (riverine) areas. Through its outreach programmes, the Punjab Police had signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with 13 educational networks, 23 medical institutions, and eight other organisations for welfare of the force. He noted that the police force was facing multifaceted challenges, but through modern technology and available resources, the law and order situation was being effectively maintained across the province.

The delegation, which included 17 officers, three of whom were women, arrived from the National school of Management Islamabad.

DIG Operations Punjab, Waqas Nazir, briefed the delegation on the Punjab Police’s modern projects, field operations, and the challenges it faces. DIG Welfare Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin provided an overview of the welfare policies and ongoing programs for police personnel. The delegation was also given a tour of the Central Police Office, including its library, museum, and other offices.

IG Punjab presented the delegation head with a book titled "Thane Punjab De," which details the up gradation of police stations in Punjab. In return, the Senior Management Course participants gave IG Punjab a traditional souvenir.

The event was attended by Additional IG Training Tariq Rustam Chohan, AIG Admin Dr. Rizwan Ahmad Khan, and other senior officers.