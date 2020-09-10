UrduPoint.com
IGP Calls On Chief Minister Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 12:23 AM

IGP calls on Chief Minister Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Newly-appointed Inspector General Police Inam Ghani called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Wednesday.

The CM extended good wishes to the IG and issued directions for further improving law & order situation in the province.

He directed that indiscriminate action be initiated against criminals and no pressures should be accepted.

The supremacy of merit and the law should be ensured at any cost and no pressure be tolerated for any wrong doing, he stressed.

The CM added that protection of life and property of people was prime responsibility of the police and it would have to work diligently for further improving the law & order.

The police should actively redress the grievances of the common man in police stations and come up to the public expectations, he added.

The IG police said that every possible step would be taken for improving the policesystem and every job would be done in accordance with the requirements of justiceand merit.

