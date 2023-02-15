UrduPoint.com

IGP Calls On CM, Discusses Peace Maintenance

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2023 | 07:26 PM

IGP calls on CM, discusses peace maintenance

Inspector General of Police, Akhtar Hayat Khan here on Wednesday called on Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mohammad Azam Khan and discussed maintenance of peace in the province and matters pertaining to police force

The meeting was held at the CM Secretariat and was briefed by the IGP. He said that KP police was always ready to cope with militancy.

He assured that the police jawans had professional exuberance and "will protect human lives and property at all cost." Akhtar Hayat also forwarded recommendations for introducing reform in police force as per requirement of current technology based era and to deal with confronted challenges.

The KP CM on the occasion appreciated the role of police force for maintaining sustainable peace and assured full support of the provincial caretaker government.

