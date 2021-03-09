UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IGP Calls On Governor Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 seconds ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 09:25 PM

IGP calls on Governor Punjab

Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani Tuesday called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and briefed on the law and order situation as well as police reforms during a meeting at the Governor's House

The IGP Punjab apprised Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar about the HRMIS system that has brought transparency in transfer and posting matters.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that oppression and injustice will not be tolerated under any circumstances and the police should dispense justice to the common man. He said merit and transparency are essential for eradication of ''Thana Culture''.

Governor Punjab said culture of nepotism always destroys the institutions, therefore, political interference has been eliminated from the Police department.

More Stories From Pakistan

