IGP calls on Governor Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman at the Governor's House here on Wednesday.

The Governor Punjab expressed good wishes to the IGP Aamir Zulfiqar on assuming the office.

Muhammad Balighur Rahman said maintaining law and order and protection of life and property of the people are among the priorities of the government.

He urged the IG Punjab to take effective measures to ensure the safety of life and property of the people and to prevent crimes.

"I hope that under your leadership, Punjab Police will perform its professional duties in a better way," the Governor said, adding the police station culture should change and the police should help the masses in the true sense.

IGP Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar said maintaining law and order in the province is his top priority and assured the Governor Punjab that the police will discharge its duties to the fullest.

The police chief said in view of the recent incidents of terrorism in the country, security has been put on high alert in the province.