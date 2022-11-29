UrduPoint.com

IGP Calls On KP Governor

Published November 29, 2022

IGP calls on KP Governor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Moazzam Jah Ansari called on Governor KP Haji Ghulam Ali at Governor House on Tuesday and discussed the current law and order situation in the province.

In the meeting, the governor expressed deep concern over the increasing street crimes in Peshawar and terrorist incidents in other districts of the province.

The governor emphasized the need to take practical steps to strengthen and improve the Safe City project to prevent street crimes.

Ghulam Ali said in order to ensure peace, there should be a mechanism of effective communication between local government representatives and the police department.

He said that the investigation department of the police needs to be adapted to modern requirements.

In the meeting, there was also a discussion about ending the hardships and feelings of deprivation of Khasadar and Levies police after the merger and including them in the police martyrs package.

The Governor said that terrorism-affected youth of tribal districts should get special concessions regarding educational qualifications in police recruitment.

Haji Ghulam Ali appreciated the sacrifices of the police in the fight against terrorism and the establishment of law and order.

