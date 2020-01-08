UrduPoint.com
IGP Calls On KP Governor

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 05:00 PM

IGP calls on KP Governor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :The newly posted Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General Police (IGP) Dr. Sana Ullah Abbasi called on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman here at Governor's House on Wednesday.

They both discussed matters pertaining to overall security situation in the province.

During the meeting, the governor felicitated the KP IGP on his appointment and expressed well wishes to him.

The governor also highlighted services being rendered by KP Police in maintaining peace. He said the role of police department was very crucial for the peaceful society, adding good behavior with masses would uplift the standard and prestige of police department.

