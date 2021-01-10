UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IGP Calls On Minister For Interior

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 09:20 PM

IGP calls on Minister for Interior

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :The newly appointed Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Qazi Jamil ur Rehman called on Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Sunday and discussed the law and order situation in the Federal capital.

The minister congratulated the IGP for assuming the charge and said that Islamabad police would be made a professional force. He said that new vehicles and bikes were being purchased for Islamabad police which would help to further improve the security situation.

He said that killing of Osama Satti by personnel of Islamabad police was a tragic incident and any lapse in future would not be tolerated.

The minister said that perks and privileges for personnel of Islamabad police would be increased while accommodation facilities would also be ensured for them. The minister directed the IGP to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens and said that there would be zero tolerance against corruption and dereliction of duties.

The IGP Islamabad briefed the minister about police reforms.

Related Topics

Corruption Islamabad Police Law And Order Vehicles Rashid Sunday

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Ports expands relief measures; halts ren ..

52 minutes ago

Tadweer delivers positive results from intensive e ..

1 hour ago

MOHAP provides over 1 million doses of COVID-19 va ..

2 hours ago

Nakheel Malls embarks on data transformation journ ..

3 hours ago

DIP’s 7th energised DEWA substation increases po ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi University students win EGA grant to bui ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.