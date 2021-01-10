IGP calls on Minister for Interior

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :The newly appointed Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Qazi Jamil ur Rehman called on Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Sunday and discussed the law and order situation in the Federal capital.

The minister congratulated the IGP for assuming the charge and said that Islamabad police would be made a professional force. He said that new vehicles and bikes were being purchased for Islamabad police which would help to further improve the security situation.

He said that killing of Osama Satti by personnel of Islamabad police was a tragic incident and any lapse in future would not be tolerated.

The minister said that perks and privileges for personnel of Islamabad police would be increased while accommodation facilities would also be ensured for them. The minister directed the IGP to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens and said that there would be zero tolerance against corruption and dereliction of duties.

The IGP Islamabad briefed the minister about police reforms.