IGP, CCPO Attend Martyred Constable Imran Haider's Funeral Prayers
Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2024 | 08:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) The funeral prayers for martyred constable Imran Haider of Lahore Police were offered at Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh on Saturday.
Inspector General of Police Dr. Usman Anwar, Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, DIG Operations Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, DIG Investigations Zeeshan Asghar, senior officers and police personnel attended the funeral prayers. Constable Imran Haider, posted at Baghbanpura Police Station, embraced martyrdom during fire exchange with dacoits.
CCPO Lahore paid tribute to the martyred constable and prayers were offered for the departed soul. A police contingent saluted the body of the martyr.
The CCPO offered condolences to the bereaved family. The martyred constable belonged to Awan Dhai, Batapur area of Lahore and he survived by his wife and eight children.
The CCPO issued directions for best treatment of Head Constable Dildar Hussain, who was injured during the encounter with dacoits. He emphasised the responsibility of Lahore Police for welfare of Constable Imran Haider's family and promised full care and support. He reaffirmed the commitment that Constable Imran Haider's family would not be left alone and the department would continue to look after their well-being diligently.
