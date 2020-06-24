IGP chair video conference to discuss revamping of Special Branch

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police department has decided to revamp the Special Branch to meet the challenges in a sophisticated manner

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police department has decided to revamp the Special Branch to meet the challenges in a sophisticated manner.

According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, the Special Branch is the sole intelligence agency which serves as eyes and ears for the provincial government.

In order to further improve performance of Special Branch and meet the impending challenges in a befitting manner a number of steps have been adopted recently.

This was disclosed in a video link conference held at CPO Peshawar under the chairmanship of Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi.

The IGP was given a detailed presentation about the performance of Special Branch, its human resource and confronting challenges on the face of the new developments taking place in a breakneck speed.

The IGP was informed about the new set up of Special Branch in the newly merged districts.

IGP was further informed about the use of modern gadgets and technologies for collection of intelligence about the activities and future plans of the anti-state elements.

Police chief was told that IT based policing has been adopted due to the ever changing and increasingly sophisticated modus operandi adopted by criminals.

The IGP was informed that for the first time Civilian Intelligence Cadre and Research & Analysis Wing are being introduced in the Special Branch.

Likewise, a comprehensive plan of acquiring latest technologies and complete automation of Special Branch has been prepared to meet the impending challenges in a befitting manner.

IGP was briefed that revamping of Special Branch will greatly help in establishing the writ of police in the merged districts.

Expressing satisfaction over the revamping of the Special Branch, IGP stressed the need for more concrete efforts against terrorists, drug peddlers and control of other crimes in the province particularly in the merged districts.

Commandant FRP, AIG Operations, PSO to IGP and other high ranking police officers attended the video link conference.