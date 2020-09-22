IGP chairs 56th meeting of Police Policy Board

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (IGP), Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi presided over meeting of the 56th Police Policy board held at Central Police Office, here on Tuesday.

Additional IGP HQRs Dr. Ishtaiq Marwat , Additional IGP Investigation Feroze Shah, DIG Special Branch Akhtar Hayat Khan, DIG HQRs Salman Choudhry, Commandant Elite Force Saeed Wazir, DIG Operations Kashif Alam Khan, DIG Training Muhammad Imtiaz Shah, DIG CTD Tahir Ayub Khan, DIG Traffic Muhammad Karim Khan, DIG Investigation Mansoor Ul Haq Rana, Commandant FRP Sajid Ali Khan, DIG Finance and Procurement Saleem Marwat, AIG Tele Waqar Ahmed, AIG Operations Asif Iqbal Mohmand, AIG Establishment Kashif Zulfiqar, Director FSL Abbass Majeed Marwat and AIG Legal Javed Ahmad Chughtai participated in the meeting.

AIG Telecommunication briefed the Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi about the status of work on the ongoing police projects, provision of security equipment, communication equipment and vehicles for police patrolling.

DIG Investigation explained the cost of Investigation, provision of facilities to the accused as per laid down procedure and further improving the standard of Investigation.

Police Policy Board made important decisions in the light of the briefings and detailed discussion and deliberation.

IGP KP while addressing on the occasion said that the projects launched for improving the duty conditions and provision of enabling environment should be completed in a timely manner so as to tackle the impending challenges in an effective manner.

The Police chief said investigation was back bone of the policing and directed to make all out efforts to streamline police investigations on modern lines.

IGP also directed to arrange trainings for technical staff of Bomb Disposal Squad, CTD and Special Branch on priority basis.