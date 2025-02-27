IGP chairs crime prevention review meeting

(@FahadShabbir)

Under the leadership of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, a review meeting on crime prevention was held at the Central Police Office, here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Under the leadership of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, a review meeting on crime prevention was held at the Central Police Office, here on Thursday.

The IGP evaluated the crime control, law & order, and security situation in the Multan and Sahiwal regions.

The meeting was attended virtually by Additional IG South Punjab Muhammad Kamran Khan, RPO Multan Captain (Retd) Sohail Chaudhry, RPO Sahiwal Mehboob Rashid, and the DPOs of the respective districts.

The IGP expressed dissatisfaction with the performance regarding the completion of challans and the arrest rate of proclaimed offenders in both regions. He instructed the officers to include habitual criminals in the proclaimed offenders' category and ensure their swift apprehension.

He stressed the need to implement timeline and SOPs for FIR registration, investigation, and challaning. He also emphasized focusing on cases involving blind murders, robbery killings, rape, kidnapping for ransom, and abduction of women and children. In cases of sexual assault, the investigation must be handled by an expert officer from the Specialized Sexual Offense Investigation Unit (SSOIU).

He further directed that under the Anti-Rape Act, data of convicted criminals should be registered and continuously monitored. RPOs and DPOs were instructed to collaborate with investigation officers to create a task list for the arrest of proclaimed offenders and ensure regular follow-ups. They must also oversee the resolution of complaints through Virtual Women Police Stations, 1787, and other complaint portals. Regarding incidents of burglary and motorcycle theft, SDPOs and SHOs must personally visit the crime scenes. The IG Punjab added that motorcycles are a common mode of transport for the public, and efforts should be made to increase the recovery rate of stolen motorcycles.

He also praised the performance of the Punjab government's flagship project, the Virtual Women Police Stations, for ensuring justice for women. He instructed RPOs and DPOs to directly contact complainants and petitioners at the 1787 complaint center to address their grievances. He emphasized enhancing community policing and strengthening relationships with public representatives.

Additional IG Operations Punjab Shahzada Sultan, Additional IG Investigation, AIG Operations, and AIG Monitoring were also present at the meeting.