IGP Chairs Follow-up Vedio Link Meeting At CPO
Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2024 | 07:27 PM
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar chaired an important follow-up video-link meeting at the Central Police Office, here on Saturday, in which Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif's directions regarding maintaining law and order and crime control were assigned to all supervisory officers for strict compliance
Additional IG South Punjab, all RPOs and DPOs attended the meeting through video-link.
In the meeting, tasks were also assigned to officers for law and order, crime control under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif. Mapping of crime pockets, targets and timelines were finalized for elimination of robbery, dacoity, kidnapping and other heinous crimes.The officers of Punjab Police expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for providing modern resources and patronage to the police force. In the meeting, an action plan for the eradication of criminal gangs in katcha areas, including border & tribal areas and an effective patrolling plan, was discussed.
IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that 08 border districts including Bhakkar, Mianwali, Layyah Rahim Yar Khan, and Rajanpur are being made more secure.
Punjab Police will thwart the nefarious intentions of terrorists and evil elements together with the security agencies.He said that the Punjab government is equipping the Punjab police with modern equipments to eradicate crime, latest thermal cameras, night vision mounted guns, APCs, locators, quadcopters will be provided to border districts police. He said that the construction of 10 police checkposts in Rajanpur and 09 in Rahimyar Khan will be completed within the stipulated period.
IG Punjab said that Punjab has created an effective mechanism for redressal of public complaints and accountability about police, there is zero tolerance for corruption, abuse of power, violation of code of conduct, etc he further said that the performance of the officers is being evaluated under the Performance Based Accountability System. He directed to further improve the performance of khidmat centres, Tahaffuz markaz, and meesaq centres.
Dr. Usman Anwar said that the campaign against organized crime, including smuggling, hoarding, electricity theft, and drugs, should be intensified.
AIG Development, AIG Operations, AIG Logistics, and Under Training ASPs were also present in the meeting.
