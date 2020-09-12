IGP chairs high level meeting on Malaknd security situation

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday visited district Lower Dir where he chaired a high-level meeting of police officers from Malakand Range at Fishing Hut here at Chakdara

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday visited district Lower Dir where he chaired a high-level meeting of police officers from Malakand Range at Fishing Hut here at Chakdara.

Regional Police Officer Malakand, Ejaz Khan, District Police Officer Lower Dir, Abdur Rashid Khan, DPO Swat, Qasim Ali Khan, DPO Bajaur, Shehzada Kokab, DPO Upper Dir, Tariq Iqbal, SP Investigation Lower Dir Waqar Khan and other police officers were present on the occasion.

The IGP was given a detailed briefing on security situation of Lower Dir. The DPOs presented report regarding security maintenance and police strategy of their respective areas.

The IGP directed for provision of missing resources to police force for better policing and said police and army rendered unmatched sacrifices for restoration and maintenance of peace in the country especially in Lower Dir.

He said responsibility was now on shoulders of police to maintain this peace.

He directed the DPOs to prepare a uniform strategy for curbing the anti-state designs of miscreants and take them to logical task. He said solid steps were needed to root out the anti-state elements who were working on an anti-state agenda.

He said police have to maintain its credibility and remove black sheep from their ranks to earn good name for the institution.

Earlier, on arrival the IGP was presented salute by a smartly turned out contingent of police. The IGP also presented certificates and cash awards to police officials with distinctive performance.