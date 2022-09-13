UrduPoint.com

IGP Chairs High Level Meeting With Karachi Police Officers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2022

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon Tuesday held a high level meeting at Karachi Police Office

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon Tuesday held a high level meeting at Karachi Police Office.

The meeting discussed in detail the law and order situation and steps being taken against crimes.

Security arrangements for by-election in Karachi were also discussed during the meeting.

A briefing was also given by the officers concerned on steps taken against street crimes in particular. The officers also discussed formulation of strategy to curb street crimes in the megalopolis.

The use of body cameras for police officers during the duties and its impacts were also considered.

Senior police officers of Karachi Police range attended the meeting.

