IGP Chairs High-level Meeting With Transporters On Highway Security
May 27, 2025
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, chaired a crucial meeting with representatives of various transport associations to discuss security measures on highways across the province.
The meeting, held at the Central Police Office (CPO) Karachi, was attended by Additional IGP Karachi, DIGPs of Highway Patrol, Establishment, Headquarters, Divisional and Zonal DIGPs, according to a news release on Monday.
Transport sector leaders including Malik Sher Khan (President, Karachi Goods Association), Shehzad Awan (Malik Transporters), Yaseen Khan Niazi (United Goods Transport Association), Imdad Naqvi (Karachi Goods Carrier Association), Malik Shabbir, Ghulam Muhammad Afridi, Nazar Jafri (Pakistan Goods), and Rana Asim Shakoor (Fleet Operators Association of Pakistan) also participated.
During the session, DIGP Highway Patrol briefed attendees on the security deployment and policing measures along major routes. The government of Sindh has recently established a dedicated unit "Sindh Police Highway Patrol" to enhance road safety and security.
According to the briefing 88 police beats and 90 vehicles have been deployed across 42 toll plazas and 13 highways. The Highway Patrol operates round the clock. Plans are underway to launch a centralized control center and a universal helpline number soon.
Transporters expressed appreciation for police assistance during protests and road blockages. They urged authorities to end the practice of road blockades during protests, link cameras installed at roadside petrol pumps and buildings to the control room and establish a joint helpline through coordinated efforts between police and other departments.
IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon stated that all district officers and DIGPs have been instructed to register cases against individuals involved in blocking roads. He also urged transporters to install cameras on their vehicles promptly to aid in identifying assailants.
In view of the current situation, he directed all district officers to increase police deployment on highways and ensure timely communication with transporters in any emergency.
