IGP Chairs Meeting For Introduction Of Reforms In CTD

Published September 09, 2022



Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Friday chaired a meeting to discuss reforms, reorganization of Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).



The Sindh Police chief was briefed and necessary instructions were issued in this regard.

The purpose of the meeting was to digitize the CTD and move it in the right direction.

IGP Sindh said the purpose of CTD reorganization and reforms was to digitize its affairs and initiatives, including investigation, operations, training, intelligence working and others, to resolve crimes and have technical expertise against criminal elements to match the modern requirements.

This would also improve the rate of punishment due to concrete/ effective investigation of the arrested accused.

Additional IGP CTD Imran Yaqoob Minhas, DIGP CTD Asif Ijaz Sheikh, SSP Investigation CTD Fida Hussain Shah, SSP CTD Operations Zubair Nazir Sheikh, AIGP Operations Sindh and other senior officers were also present in the meeting.



