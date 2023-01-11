IGP chairs meeting on police welfare, package for martyrs

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan chaired a meeting at the Central Police Office and discussed police welfare, and package for martyrs and ghazis, here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan chaired a meeting at the Central Police Office and discussed police welfare, and package for martyrs and ghazis, here on Wednesday.

He said welfare of police department employees, and martyrs and ghazis, was top on his priority list. He said the personnel who got injured and were rendered disabled in any incident due to terrorism, special operations, in fight against criminals or during duty were a valuable asset to the department.

He ordered that a summary should be sent to the Punjab government for approval of increase in financial assistance for the ghazis.

The IGP expressed dissatisfaction over the pace of development work on under-construction schemes in various districts. He said that the data of the employees dismissed from the police service due to irregularities should be updated in all districts.

During the meeting, Additional IG Welfare and Finance Riaz Nazir Gara briefed the IGP Punjab about the ongoing measures for welfare of the force.