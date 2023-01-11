UrduPoint.com

IGP Chairs Meeting On Police Welfare, Package For Martyrs

Faizan Hashmi Published January 11, 2023 | 07:56 PM

IGP chairs meeting on police welfare, package for martyrs

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan chaired a meeting at the Central Police Office and discussed police welfare, and package for martyrs and ghazis, here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan chaired a meeting at the Central Police Office and discussed police welfare, and package for martyrs and ghazis, here on Wednesday.

He said welfare of police department employees, and martyrs and ghazis, was top on his priority list. He said the personnel who got injured and were rendered disabled in any incident due to terrorism, special operations, in fight against criminals or during duty were a valuable asset to the department.

He ordered that a summary should be sent to the Punjab government for approval of increase in financial assistance for the ghazis.

The IGP expressed dissatisfaction over the pace of development work on under-construction schemes in various districts. He said that the data of the employees dismissed from the police service due to irregularities should be updated in all districts.

During the meeting, Additional IG Welfare and Finance Riaz Nazir Gara briefed the IGP Punjab about the ongoing measures for welfare of the force.

Related Topics

Injured Police Martyrs Shaheed Government Of Punjab Punjab Criminals All From Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Moldova's CIS Membership Creates No Obstacles for ..

Moldova's CIS Membership Creates No Obstacles for EU Integration - Agriculture M ..

3 minutes ago
 Roscosmos Says Expedition 68 May Be Extended for S ..

Roscosmos Says Expedition 68 May Be Extended for Several Months After Soyuz Leak

3 minutes ago
 'COVID-19 pandemic increases levels of violence ag ..

'COVID-19 pandemic increases levels of violence against women'

3 minutes ago
 Chairman TEVTA inaugurates Skill Park Momento

Chairman TEVTA inaugurates Skill Park Momento

3 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) deputes ..

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) deputes additional staff for city's ..

21 minutes ago
 UAE Prime Minister Holds Meeting With Telegram Fou ..

UAE Prime Minister Holds Meeting With Telegram Founder Pavel Durov - Reports

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.