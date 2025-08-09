IGP Chairs Meeting On Riot Management Police
Umer Jamshaid Published August 09, 2025 | 06:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar chaired an important video link meeting at the Central Police Office to review the performance, resources, and operational readiness of the Riot Management Police (RMP) across all regions and districts.
The meeting examined the availability of manpower, infrastructure, logistics, and modern equipment for RMP units.
Additional IG Riot Management Police Khurram Shakoor, DIG Riot Management Police Asad Sarfraz Khan, and AIG Admin Dr. Asad Ijaz Malhi attended the meeting in person, while all RPOs, DIG Operations Lahore, SPs, and DSPs of RMP joined via video link.
The IGP, highlighting the RMP’s critical role in maintaining law and order, said that at the regional level, RMP has been provided with adequate manpower, accommodation, logistics, and modern tools.
In any law-and-order emergency, RMP will act decisively under the leadership of the respective RPOs and DPOs. He added that continuous modern training is being ensured to prepare the force for emerging challenges and that the morale of RMP personnel remains high.
Additional IG RMP informed the meeting that SPs at the regional level and DSPs at the district level will directly supervise the RMP. He further noted that specialized courses are being conducted in phases to enhance the skills, capacity, and effectiveness of RMP personnel.
Recent Stories
Security forces kill 47 khawarij near Pakistan, Afghanistan border
Thirty nine Palestinians killed in Gaza Strip during past 24 hours, bringing dea ..
Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Israeli decision to occupy Gaza ..
UNRWA warns of severe shortage of hygiene supplies in Gaza
Omar Ayub’s bail pleas in Jinnah House, Askari Tower, Shadman police station a ..
Defence minister challenges India to independent verification of aircraft losses
Austria rejects Israel's decision to expand military operations in Gaza Strip
Oman condemns, rejects Israeli government’s decision to perpetuate its militar ..
World Robot Conference unveils future trends of embodied intelligent robots
Joint statement on developments in Gaza Strip
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli government’s decision to oc ..
Fifth Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup achieves remarkable success in Poland
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WCLA to celebrate Independence Day with full zeal and enthusiasm18 seconds ago
-
Sixth spell of monsoon hits Lahore20 seconds ago
-
IGP chairs meeting on riot management police23 seconds ago
-
Rs 309bn allocated for 1006 projects of south Punjab under ADP26 seconds ago
-
Security forces kill 47 khawarij near Pakistan, Afghanistan border2 minutes ago
-
SC to hear Imran Khan’s bail appeals in eight May 9 cases on August 128 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on horn sales ahead of Independence Day in Multan10 minutes ago
-
PFA, Livestock join hands to ensure quality meat, milk10 minutes ago
-
PML-N ticket now a ‘hot cake’, says Azma Bokhari10 minutes ago
-
PKLI Rawalpindi to offer international standard medical facilities: Kh Salman20 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi police crack down on animal cruelty in pet market20 minutes ago
-
Omar Ayub’s bail pleas in Jinnah House, Askari Tower, Shadman police station attack cases rejected23 minutes ago