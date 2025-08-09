Open Menu

IGP Chairs Meeting On Riot Management Police

Umer Jamshaid Published August 09, 2025 | 06:50 PM

IGP chairs meeting on riot management police

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar chaired an important video link meeting at the Central Police Office to review the performance, resources, and operational readiness of the Riot Management Police (RMP) across all regions and districts.

The meeting examined the availability of manpower, infrastructure, logistics, and modern equipment for RMP units.

Additional IG Riot Management Police Khurram Shakoor, DIG Riot Management Police Asad Sarfraz Khan, and AIG Admin Dr. Asad Ijaz Malhi attended the meeting in person, while all RPOs, DIG Operations Lahore, SPs, and DSPs of RMP joined via video link.

The IGP, highlighting the RMP’s critical role in maintaining law and order, said that at the regional level, RMP has been provided with adequate manpower, accommodation, logistics, and modern tools.

In any law-and-order emergency, RMP will act decisively under the leadership of the respective RPOs and DPOs. He added that continuous modern training is being ensured to prepare the force for emerging challenges and that the morale of RMP personnel remains high.

Additional IG RMP informed the meeting that SPs at the regional level and DSPs at the district level will directly supervise the RMP. He further noted that specialized courses are being conducted in phases to enhance the skills, capacity, and effectiveness of RMP personnel.

