IGP chairs meeting on setting up of Police Welfare Centres

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastgir has said that welfare of junior ranked police personnel and enhancing their efficiency are top priorities of the department.

He was presiding over a meeting about setting up of Police Welfare Centres at the Central Police Offices, here on Thursday.

The IGP said that constabulary is the real face of the Police Department, which represents the police department by its words, deeds and conduct at police stations, highways or other points across the province. In order to further enhance their performance, it has been decided to set up Police Welfare Centres, like the Police Service Centres, which will provide quick and expeditious relief to the police personnel regarding departmental issues. It will be a responsibility of the chief police chief of the district to resolve the issues within the given time-frame.

The IGP was informed that the first Police Welfare Centre has been activated as a pilot project in Rawalpindi, while approval has been given for setting up similar Centres in other districts.

In this regard, practical steps have been initiated on priority basis so that the problems of police personnel related to departmental matters can be resolved without delay and as soon as possible.

The IGP was informed that modern integrated system in the Police Welfare Centres would further promote paperless working in the Police Department as the system would address all the issues facing the force. These issues, which number about 60, have been made part of the system under the automated system and now issues related to admin and welfare including leave to an employee, GP fund, financial assistance, medical docket, punishment, appeal, pay allowance, retirement, pension, etc., would be resolved smoothly and without wastage of any time. The briefing said that with the state-of-the-art system, problems of the employees are being solved in a fast and transparent manner, as a deadline of two, five, seven or 14 days has been set for each task. Initially, Rawalpindi police officials are benefiting from the system.