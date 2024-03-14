IGP chairs meeting on 'Tahaffuz Darsgah' for transgenders education

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that 'Tahaffuz Darsgah' is the first of its kind institution in Pakistan for quality education and vocational training of transgender children, which will meet the educational needs of transgender children and help them transform into a better citizen of society

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that 'Tahaffuz Darsgah' is the first of its kind institution in Pakistan for quality education and vocational training of transgender children, which will meet the educational needs of transgender children and help them transform into a better citizen of society.

He expressed these views on Thursday while presiding over a meeting on professional affairs of the Tahaffuz Darsgah at the Central Police Office, here on Thursday.

The IGP said establishment of Tahaffuz Darsgah is right step for the bright future of transgender children, admission, appointments of hostel warden, principal and teachers should be completed at the earliest.

He directed that Victim Support Officers of DPOs and District Protection Centers identify transgender children from their areas for education. He said the Punjab Police were grateful for the support and cooperation of UK Curriculum & Accreditation Body, a British charitable organisation, for establishing the Tahaffuz Darsgah.

The IGP said residence would also be provided to children who are rejected by their families due to being transgenders in the Tahaffuz Darsgah.

In the meeting, ASP Syeda Shaherbano Naqvi gave a briefing to IG Punjab about the Tahaffuz Darsgah project. Senior officers including DIG Welfare Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin and SSP Operations Lahore Ali Raza also participated.