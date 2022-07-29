IGP chairs meeting regarding Muharram security

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon presided over a high-level meeting held here at Central Police Office to review overall security matters/contingency plan for Muharram-ul-Haram.

Shia scholars from all over the province also participated in the meeting through video link and they shared detailed information about other problems/difficulties faced in Muharram-ul-Haram and expressed their satisfaction on the police performance.

On the occasion, IGP Sindh directed the officers concerned to take all possible security measures and coordinate with the Shia scholars.

Sindh Police chief further ordered to ensure foolproof security at venues of Majalis and routes of large and small Muharram processions.

Ghulam Nabi Memon ordered to ensure coordination with Sindh Rangers and other law enforcement agencies at the district level.

The meeting was attended by Deputy IGP Headquarters Sindh, DIGP Operations and other senior police officers.