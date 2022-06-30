UrduPoint.com

IGP Chairs Meeting Regarding Second Phase Of Local Body Election

Muhammad Irfan Published June 30, 2022 | 08:06 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Thursday chaired a high level meeting regarding security in the second phase of local body election.

Officers of Hyderabad Range attended the meeting through video link, according to spokesman for IGP Sindh.

IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon directed to prepare security and deployment plan. Security should be kept on high alert in the second phase of local body election, he said.

The manpower available at the district level should be given regular briefings on their responsibilities.

Anti-riots and reserve platoon should be kept ready and alert at all times to deal with possible emergencies.

