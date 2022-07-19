IGP chairs meeting regarding security arrangements for by-election, local bodies polls

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Tuesday chaired a high level meeting regarding security arrangements for NA-245 by-election and second phase of local bodies election in Karachi and Hyderabad.

IGP Sindh ordered to provide RRF, CTD and special branch personnel for additional deployment, according to spokesman for IGP Sindh.

The special branch was directed to ensure close surveillance, recce and advance intelligence collection in areas around sensitive polling stations.

Both Karachi and Hyderabad police ranges were ordered to ensure coordination at inter-district level and other law enforcement agencies.

Sindh Police chief said SHOs would be responsible for security of citizens, polling staff and other staff under their supervision. The police station concerned would ensure the response to any possible rumors regarding riots or untoward incidents in their areas with the best strategy and plan of action, he directed.

He ordered to enhance the police patrolling around polling stations.

The meeting was briefed by Additional IGP Karachi Javed Alam Odho and Deputy IGP Hyderabad.