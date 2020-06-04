IGP chairs meeting to discuss capacity building of police in merged districts

A high level meeting was held under the chairmanship of Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi to discuss in detail measures for capacity building of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police in the Newly Merged Districts (NMDs).

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :A high level meeting was held under the chairmanship of Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi to discuss in detail measures for capacity building of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police in the Newly Merged Districts (NMDs).

In the meeting held here on Thursday, police establishment in NMDs, infrastructure and building, training plan, extension of BDU, Special Branch and CTD, establishment of DRCs, PAL, and issuance of driving licences were discussed at length.

The participants of the meeting were informed that there are 3,305 posts lying vacant and recruitment process will soon be initiated for hiring of suitable candidates.

Similarly, professional training of Khasadars and Levies will be completed within 03 years for which training facility has already been identified.

Furthermore, Rs. 450 million, from the approved Rs. 7377.25 million under the umbrella PC-I, have already been released for the purchase of land for construction of Police establishments in NMDs.

413 Kanals of land has been identified and acquisition is in progress for construction of 28 police stations, 54 police posts and offices of CTD and Special Branch.

It was further informed that the procurement of uniform, vehicles, security and communication equipment, at a total cost of Rs 1.608 billion, will be completed during the current financial year (2019-20).

The meeting decided to further carry on best policing as per attached expectations of the local people in the NMDs.

The meeting discussed that much needed peace and tranquility restored in the province due to the sacrifices offered by the general public and security forces would be maintained at all costs with the important role of the tribal people.

The IGP maintained that all available resources would be utilized for further enhancing professional capabilities of the jawans and strengthening the police system as per traditions and importance of the area.

Additional IGP Headquarters, DIG Special Branch, Commandant Elite force, DIG Headquarters, AIG Legal, AIG Establishment and SSP procurement CPO also participated in the meeting.