IGP chairs meeting to discuss e-tagging of habitual offenders

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Monday presided over a high-level meeting to review and discuss the implementation of e-tagging to monitor habitual offenders.

The purpose of the meeting was to effectively eradicate street crimes and ensure the arrest of the accused, according to a spokesman for Sindh Police.

The DIGP-CIA gave a detailed briefing on the actual success of the arrests of habitual criminals involved in street or other serious crimes and their e-tagging through bracelets/collars and their monitoring.

Memon said that among the features of ankle, tagging were receiving calls and SMS, going to emergency mode and GPS working etc. Apart from this, under court orders, the offender can be restricted to a certain distance.

The IGP said the Sindh Habitual Offenders Monitoring Bill 2022 had been framed by the Sindh government and its formal approval had also been given.

He instructed all the participants of the meeting to prepare comprehensive recommendations containing all the necessary departmental and legal issues for clean and transparent procurement of tender for e-tagging collar/bracelet under Sindh Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (SPPRA) Rules and send them for further necessary steps.

He immediately formed two committees in this regard. The first committee headed by the Additional IGP - Investigation will look into the technical matters/issues of e-tagging/bracelet and other necessary matters. While the second committee will prepare SOPs according to the rules under the supervision of DIGP - CIA.

Ghulam Nabi Memon said with the process of introduction of innovation in policing, not only crimes but also the success graph of the police against the accused will go up.

The implementation of the Sindh Habitual Offenders Monitoring Bill 2022 in its spirit will definitely lower the morale of the habitual offenders and the fear of being in the grip of the law will always hover over their heads as a reality.

The meeting was attended by Additional IGPs of Karachi Range, Investigation Branch, Training Sindh, DIGPs of CIA, IT, Headquarters and other senior officers.