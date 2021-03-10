IGP chairs meeting to review law & order situation in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi presided over a meeting held with Regional Police Officers via Video link to review law and order situation in the province.

Regional Police Officers (RPOs) gave detailed briefings to the IGP KP about the law and order in their respective regions.

They informed the IGP KP about the steps taken to maintain law and order, countering terrorism and action taken under the National Action Plan (NAP) during the current year. RPOs informed the IGP KP about the comprehensive planning, well calculated strategy and proactive policing against the criminals and anti-social elements.

IGP was informed that under NAP a total of 3186 Search & Strike operations were conducted in which 15611 accused were arrested and recovered from them 4377 arms & 169844 ammunition.

Moreover, during these operations 52600 houses and 17602 hotels were checked and on violation 2503 and 305 FIRs were registered respectively against the violators.

Likewise, the IGP was further updated that 16436 Snap Checking were conducted during which 14266 suspects were taken into police custody and 3019 arms and 182094 rounds were recovered.

Also, 253 illegal Afghanis were detained for not having legal documents and 243 cases were registered against them under the Foreign Act.

The IGP was further briefed that on the misuse of loudspeaker 198 cases were registered and 2085 violators were brought to book.

During this period a total of 6832 Bus Addas were checked and 14 cases were registered against violators.

In the video link conference the IGP was also informed that a well calculated campaign was launched against the narcotics and illegal weapons dealers. Police recovered 8024 kg narcotics during the current year which included 7562.837 kg charas, 158.299 kg opium, 224.104 kg heroin, 79.050 kg ice and 10800 bottles and 733 liters of liquor.

Moreover, the IGP was informed that a huge quantity of arms and ammunition was also recovered during the current year which included 386 rifles, 1271 shot guns, 7059 pistols, 449524 rounds, 520 klashnikovs, 79 kalakoves, 68 hand grenades, 21 detonators, 3 dynamites and 2 powerful bombs.

Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi has termed the police action particularly under the NAP against the anti-social elements and other criminals as true reflection of the professional acumen of the police and directed the police high ups to go after the hardcore criminals and anti-social elements with determination and professional zeal.

The participants of the video link conference were also directed to further expedite the ongoing process of examination of Muharrars in all police stations in a transparent manner and ensure posting Muharrars who are well behaved, highly qualified and bearing good character. The IGP directed the police high ups to send the report to CPO at the earliest.