IGP chairs meeting to review ongoing operation in Kacha area

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar has said that the operation should be accelerated to eliminate criminals permanently from the southern Punjab Katcha area and intelligence-based operations should be conducted in coordination with all relevant agencies.

The IG Punjab expressed these views on Friday while presiding over a video link meeting about the ongoing police operation in the Kacha area, at the Central Police Office.

The IG Punjab directed that the operations against organized gangs involved in heinous crimes including kidnapping for ransom should be accelerated and the anti-social elements should be brought under the grip of the law and given severe punishments.

Additional IG South Punjab, RPO Bahawalpur, RPO DG Khan, DPO Rahimyar Khan and Rajanpur participated in the meeting through video link. On this occasion, Additional IG Welfare, DIG Operations and AIG operations along with other officers were also present.

During the meeting, the IG Punjab took a briefing about the martyrdom of Constable Muhammad Akbar and three injured personnel as a result of firing on the police van in Rahim Yar Khan.

Additional IG South Punjab while informing the IG Punjab about the progress so far in the Kachha operation said that as a result of the recent operation, there has been a clear reduction in the incidents of kidnapping for ransom and serious crimes in Rajanpur and Rahimyar Khan.

In the meeting, the DPOs of Rajanpur and Rahim Yar Khan gave a briefing about the ongoing operations in the Katcha area.

The IG directed that a special operation should be conducted to arrest the accused who ambushed the police van in Rahim Yar Khan and the accused who killed constable Muhammad Akbar and injured other officials should be brought to book.

He said that the welfare and safety of police jawans who took part in the operation in Kacha area is their first priority and all possible measures should be taken for the welfare of the family of martyred Constable Muhammad Akbar.

He emphasised upon provision of best medical assistance to the injured personnel and directed that along with intelligence-based operations, patrolling and monitoring by motor boats should be continued at the river check posts and criminals, especially those who attacked the police, should be arrested and punished.