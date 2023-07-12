IGP chairs meeting to review reforms in Special Branch

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the reorganization/reform measures of Special Branch Sindh as the Sindh government had approved the summary to upgrade the Special Branch.

The meeting reviewed and discussed in detail the available and required resources, budget/shortfall and others, according to a spokesman for Sindh Police.

Additional IGP Special Branch Khadim Hussain Rindh and DIGP Special Branch Aijaz Ahmed Sheikh briefed the meeting that during the financial year 2022/2023 X-ray machine bomb locator/mine detector, explosive/detectors, voice recorder, sneak cameras and other things were procured.

The meeting was also briefed about the funds of Rs. 146 million issued by the Sindh Chief Minister for Special Branch for the procurement of plant and Rs. 846 million for the purchase of transport. From the funds issued for transport 548 motorcycles, 37 Toyota mobiles, 13 vans, 6 Revo, 7 Hi-Lux, and a Shehzor truck etc were purchased.

The meeting was also informed about the amount of 256.577 million for new vehicles and 1500 nine mm pistols required for the Special Branch. An amount of Rs.

138.74 million was required for the offices of Additional IGP, DIGP Special Branch, SSPs of Security, Technical, Survey, Intelligence, Larkana, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Mirpurkhas and Shaheed Benazirabad.

The intelligence reports system was also being strengthened so that the ongoing crackdown against various types of crimes could be made successful through intelligence-based measures.

IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon praised the Additional IGP Special Branch for improving and making all the measures of the Special Branch effective.

He said the officers and officials associated with intelligence, survey and security departments should make all the initiatives of the special branch more effective and successful.

DIGs, Special Branch, Headquarters, T&T, IT, AIGs, Operations, Finance, Logistics, IT, SSPs Special Branch, Security, Technical, Survey, Intelligence, Hyderabad, Mirpur were present in the meeting. Khas, Sukkur, Larkana and Project Director IT also participated.

The DIGPs of Special Branch, Headquarters, T&T, IT, AIGPs of Operations, Finance, Logistics, IT, SSPs of Special Branch, Security, Technical, Survey, Intelligence, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Larkana were present in the meeting.