IGP chairs meeting to review security situation in Kohat region

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa , Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi on Saturday paid a surprise visit to Kohat and chaired a meeting on the overall law and order situation in the Kohat region and recently merged tribal districts.

Distrct Police Officer DPO Kohat , Mansoor Aman, DPO Karak Nawshir Khan, DPO Hangu Shahid Ahmed Khan, DPO Orakzai Nisar Ahmad Khan, DSP Karam Zarif Khan and other officials CTD and special branch were also present.

During the meeting, Regional Police Officer Kohat and District Police Chiefs of the concerned districts gave a detailed briefing to the IGP regarding regional security and steps taken for maintaing law and order situation.

The IGP , Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi also inquired about recent incident in which SHO Lachi embraced martyrdom in firing of criminals.

The IGP was informed that on Friday evening, SHO Lachi Police Station, Sub-Inspector, Nazar Abbas was killed and his gunman, constable Jassim Ali was injured when criminals opened firing at them during when they were patrolling the area.

He was informed that both criminals Abdul Rehman and Anam Naveed involved in the murder of SHO were later killed in police encounter.

The IGP expressed satisfaction over steps taken for security and urged the police officers to utilize all available resources to purge society of criminals and crimes.

The IGP lauded sacrifices of KP police due to which peace and normalcy has returned across the province.

He said KP Police gave unprecedented sacrifices against fighting terrorists and target killers which have brought lasting peace in the province especially in merged district.

The IGP directed to take strict action against criminals involved in extortion, drug trafficking and other crimes in order to protect life and property of people.