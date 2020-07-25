IGP chairs meeting, vows to make KP drug free province

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Inspector General Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Sana Ullah Abbasi Saturday vowed to make Khyber Pakhtunkhwa a drug free province and said that use of narcotics has endangered the future of our young generation

He was addressing a video-link meeting of Regional Police Officers convened to discuss measures taken to control drug use in the society. He said that on one hand drug usage had put future of young generations at stake on the other hand the social evil was leading to occurrence of various crimes.

IGP said that police force had carried out a broad base campaign against drug use adding police force would soon achieve its objective with the cooperation of people.

He said that police had been directed to tackle the menace with iron hands.

Police chief said that drug use had negatively impacted minds of youngsters besides increasing incidents of domestic violence. He urged masses to collectively work against drug addiction and take the social evil to its logical end.

On the occasion, meeting was told that poppy crops grown on thousands of acres of land had been destroyed and 14804 cases had been registered in current year. 15566 drug peddlers were arrested, 13411 kilogram drugs were recovered and 6514 drug dealers were convicted.