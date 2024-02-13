IGP chairs police executive board meeting

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2024 | 07:07 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) A Police Executive board convened at the Central Police Office Karachi, chaired by IGP Sindh Riffat Mukhtar Raja, saw the attendance of various high-ranking officials including Additional IGPs - Karachi, Welfare and Works Karachi, Zonal DIGPs, DIGPs of Headquarters Sindh, Establishment, CTD, Special Branch, RRF, and other senior officers.

The meeting, presided over by IGP Riffat Mukhtar Raja, delved into several significant topics outlined in a comprehensive agenda, with a detailed briefing provided by the DIGP Establishment.

Key discussions centered around the career progression of newly recruited Inspectors Legal, Investigations, and ex-military police personnel. In response, IGP Riffat Mukhtar Raja established a 5-member committee tasked with formulating thorough recommendations encompassing actionable proposals concerning the Primary responsibilities, promotions, appointments, and transfers of these newly recruited personnel. These recommendations are to be meticulously reviewed and further acted upon.

The committee comprises three senior DIGPs, two SSPs, and a SP, ensuring a broad spectrum of expertise and perspectives.

IGP Riffat Mukhtar Raja expressed optimism regarding the transformative impact anticipated with the inclusion of Inspectors Legal and Investigation within the Sindh Police, particularly in enhancing the efficiency of the investigation department and expediting the resolution of pending cases in courts.

Emphasizing the importance of ongoing training for these officers to align with modern investigative standards, Riffat Mukhtar Raja underscored the need for proactive measures to equip them with requisite skills.

Furthermore, it was mandated that all DIGPs not only oversee the investigation departments within their respective zones and ranges but also actively engage in handling all facets of case investigations, leveraging their collective experience and professional acumen.

Participants unanimously recommended linking the promotion of investigation officers to their performance, reflecting a commitment to meritocracy and efficiency within the force.

Additionally, deliberations included recommendations for the transfer and postings of 2000 ex-military police personnel recruited in 2011, aiming to optimize organizational effectiveness and deployment strategies.

More Stories From Pakistan