IGP chairs RPOs meeting, briefed about enlistment of police constable in merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi Monday presided over a meeting of the Regional Police Officers via Video link.

DIG Special Branch and AIG Establishment gave detailed briefings about the enlistment of police constable in the merged districts, recruitment of deceased police sons, recruitment of junior clerks through ETEA, finalization of rules & regulations for Traffic Wardens in Malakand and Hazara regions, Shaheed package for the SPOs, extension of ex-servicemen and career planning of ex-Levies and Khasadars in the merged districts.

The IGP was told that for the first time in history of the province police constable recruitment process is going on in the merged districts with breakneck speed for which thousands of educated candidates had submitted their applications.

The commitment and enthusiasm of the candidates during run test for the enlistment was remarkable.

The IGP was told that written test for recruitment in Bajaur had been conducted by ETEA and result would be published within few days.

The IGP was also briefed about the enlistment of heirs of police personnel, who died while performing duties, as per standing order issued by the IGP.

Police chief was told that so far 198 heirs of deceased police personnel had been recruited in the KP police after fulfillment of laid down procedure.

The IGP was informed that the scrutiny of the documents of deceased sons, who could not fulfill the criteria for constable, was in process and would be recruited as junior clerk by their respective regions.

The meeting was told that the contract of 2500 Ex-Service men, expired in December last year, would be extended for 6 months.

Likewise, the IGP was updated that rules and regulations for recruitment of Traffic Wardens in Malakand and Hazara Regions had been finalized and sent to Government for approval.

The IGP was also given detailed briefing on the recommendations of the committee, headed by DIG Special Branch, about career planning of ex-Levies and Khasadars.

He was told that written test for recruitment of Junior Clerks had been conducted by ETEA in which 57,565 candidates participated and 418 declared successful in written test and in the next phase their typing test will be taken so as to complete the process in a transparent manner.

Speaking on the occasin, IGP KP Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi expressed satisfaction over the steps taken in this regard and added that induction of young and educated constables and junior clerk would further improve the efficiency and capacity of the KP police.

KP police had always took lead in introducing reformation agenda and vowed that all available resources would be utilized for making the force more professional and well-organized in the country, he added.