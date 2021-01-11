UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IGP Chairs RPOs Meeting, Briefed About Enlistment Of Police Constable In Merged Districts

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 07:50 PM

IGP chairs RPOs meeting, briefed about enlistment of police constable in merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi Monday presided over a meeting of the Regional Police Officers via Video link.

DIG Special Branch and AIG Establishment gave detailed briefings about the enlistment of police constable in the merged districts, recruitment of deceased police sons, recruitment of junior clerks through ETEA, finalization of rules & regulations for Traffic Wardens in Malakand and Hazara regions, Shaheed package for the SPOs, extension of ex-servicemen and career planning of ex-Levies and Khasadars in the merged districts.

The IGP was told that for the first time in history of the province police constable recruitment process is going on in the merged districts with breakneck speed for which thousands of educated candidates had submitted their applications.

The commitment and enthusiasm of the candidates during run test for the enlistment was remarkable.

The IGP was told that written test for recruitment in Bajaur had been conducted by ETEA and result would be published within few days.

The IGP was also briefed about the enlistment of heirs of police personnel, who died while performing duties, as per standing order issued by the IGP.

Police chief was told that so far 198 heirs of deceased police personnel had been recruited in the KP police after fulfillment of laid down procedure.

The IGP was informed that the scrutiny of the documents of deceased sons, who could not fulfill the criteria for constable, was in process and would be recruited as junior clerk by their respective regions.

The meeting was told that the contract of 2500 Ex-Service men, expired in December last year, would be extended for 6 months.

Likewise, the IGP was updated that rules and regulations for recruitment of Traffic Wardens in Malakand and Hazara Regions had been finalized and sent to Government for approval.

The IGP was also given detailed briefing on the recommendations of the committee, headed by DIG Special Branch, about career planning of ex-Levies and Khasadars.

He was told that written test for recruitment of Junior Clerks had been conducted by ETEA in which 57,565 candidates participated and 418 declared successful in written test and in the next phase their typing test will be taken so as to complete the process in a transparent manner.

Speaking on the occasin, IGP KP Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi expressed satisfaction over the steps taken in this regard and added that induction of young and educated constables and junior clerk would further improve the efficiency and capacity of the KP police.

KP police had always took lead in introducing reformation agenda and vowed that all available resources would be utilized for making the force more professional and well-organized in the country, he added.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Martyrs Shaheed Died Traffic Young Lead Malakand December All Government

Recent Stories

DP World’s Smart Solution Logistics signs agreem ..

11 minutes ago

Empower records 560,000 electronic transactions in ..

1 hour ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Iraqi Defence Minister

2 hours ago

DGR Sharjah embarks on a journey of collaboration ..

2 hours ago

Iraqi Defence Minister visits Wahat AlKarama

2 hours ago

Group of parliamentarians raises voice against und ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.