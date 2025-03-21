IGP Chairs Video-link Conference To Review PSCA Affairs
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2025 | 08:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar chaired a meeting at the Central Police Office here on Friday to review matters related to the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA).
The conference was attended by MD Punjab Safe Cities Authority, Muhammad Ahsan Younas, DIG IT Rana Mansoor-ul-Haq, Chief Operating Officer Safe Cities, Captain (R) Mustansar Feroz, SPs and other officers serving in the Safe Cities Authority.
Additional IG South Punjab, DIG Operations Lahore, RPOs, CPOs, and DPOs participated via video link.
The meeting thoroughly reviewed the performance of Punjab Emergency I communication features, advanced tablets, LTE handsets, and the progress in the completion of Smart Safe Cities. On this occasion, MD Safe Cities Authority, Muhammad Ahsan Younas, briefed on the objectives and utility of Punjab Emergency I, stating that it is the safest communication system, connected to the 15 emergency call service, equipped with all police apps, crime data, and case history. Tablets and advanced LTE handsets connected to the integrated technology of Punjab Emergency I were provided to RPOs, CPOs, and DPOs.
Calls from the emergency helpline 15 will now be directly received by SHOs through the Punjab Emergency I system.
Punjab Emergency I is connected to all police control rooms, with wireless and telephone facilities available simultaneously. It is linked to the central police dashboard and will monitor response time in case of serious crimes, with four types of alerts being issued. The system will continuously improve crime trend monitoring and artificial intelligence features. IG Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, also reviewed the progress of ongoing Smart Safe Cities projects across the province, emphasizing that Safe Cities projects are the sole solution for modern policing for the next 20 years. Under Phases 1 and 2, the majority of Smart Safe Cities projects in various districts are in the final stages of completion.
Once the projects are completed in all districts, the scope will be extended to all 140 tehsils in Punjab.
DIG IT, Rana Mansoor-ul-Haq, provided a briefing on Smart I, e-Gadgets, tenants' registration, and the monitoring of e-police forces.
IG Punjab also pinned ranks of Superintendent Police to the newly promoted DSP Officer Jan Muhammad, who has been serving in the Punjab Safe Cities Authority.
Recent Stories
Dubai Press Club hosts workshop on Generative AI, its applications in media
Trinasolar strengthens Pakistan presence with new distributor partnerships amid ..
Thousands observe Itikaf across Pakistan as last ten days of Ramadan starts
Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Charity Foundation sends more food aid to Gaza Strip ..
ECC approves Rs250m as Govt Paid-Up Capital for Jinnah Medical Complex operation ..
Brother-in-law allegedly tortured, tied with ropes in Lahore
Europe facing water stress, scarcity: EEA
Federal govt decides to shut down 1,700 loss-making utility stores
Pakistan set to enter satellite internet era after Starlink receives NOC
'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' completes 500 days of continuous humanitarian gi ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed approves AED277 million in performance-based bonuses for civ ..
Ruler of Fujairah visits tomb of Sheikh Zayed
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police repel 5th terrorist attack on Lakhani Checkpost5 minutes ago
-
Director Agriculture inaugurates tree plantation drive on International Forest Day5 minutes ago
-
Traffic Officers tasked with optimising roads for traffic flow, road safety5 minutes ago
-
IGP chairs video-link conference to review PSCA affairs5 minutes ago
-
PR announces 20pc fare discount for Eid-ul-Fitr travelers15 minutes ago
-
PM's economic reforms add Rs 34.5 bln to exchequer15 minutes ago
-
Increase in green cover imperative to save coming generations: UAF VC15 minutes ago
-
Health Department launches polio prevention plan for Eid-ul-Fitr15 minutes ago
-
Livestock Dept launches tree plantation drive15 minutes ago
-
Jinnah Hospital denies rumors of medicine shortage15 minutes ago
-
SSP Operations orders intensified patrolling, crackdown on criminals15 minutes ago
-
LHC disposes of PTI's petition for Minar-e-Pakistan rally15 minutes ago