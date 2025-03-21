IGP chairs video-link conference to review PSCA affairs

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar chaired a meeting at the Central Police Office here on Friday to review matters related to the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA).

The conference was attended by MD Punjab Safe Cities Authority, Muhammad Ahsan Younas, DIG IT Rana Mansoor-ul-Haq, Chief Operating Officer Safe Cities, Captain (R) Mustansar Feroz, SPs and other officers serving in the Safe Cities Authority.

Additional IG South Punjab, DIG Operations Lahore, RPOs, CPOs, and DPOs participated via video link.

The meeting thoroughly reviewed the performance of Punjab Emergency I communication features, advanced tablets, LTE handsets, and the progress in the completion of Smart Safe Cities. On this occasion, MD Safe Cities Authority, Muhammad Ahsan Younas, briefed on the objectives and utility of Punjab Emergency I, stating that it is the safest communication system, connected to the 15 emergency call service, equipped with all police apps, crime data, and case history. Tablets and advanced LTE handsets connected to the integrated technology of Punjab Emergency I were provided to RPOs, CPOs, and DPOs.

Calls from the emergency helpline 15 will now be directly received by SHOs through the Punjab Emergency I system.

Punjab Emergency I is connected to all police control rooms, with wireless and telephone facilities available simultaneously. It is linked to the central police dashboard and will monitor response time in case of serious crimes, with four types of alerts being issued. The system will continuously improve crime trend monitoring and artificial intelligence features. IG Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, also reviewed the progress of ongoing Smart Safe Cities projects across the province, emphasizing that Safe Cities projects are the sole solution for modern policing for the next 20 years. Under Phases 1 and 2, the majority of Smart Safe Cities projects in various districts are in the final stages of completion.

Once the projects are completed in all districts, the scope will be extended to all 140 tehsils in Punjab.

DIG IT, Rana Mansoor-ul-Haq, provided a briefing on Smart I, e-Gadgets, tenants' registration, and the monitoring of e-police forces.

IG Punjab also pinned ranks of Superintendent Police to the newly promoted DSP Officer Jan Muhammad, who has been serving in the Punjab Safe Cities Authority.