IGP Changes Investigation Officer In Fatima Furriro Murder Case

Umer Jamshaid Published September 18, 2023 | 03:40 PM

IGP changes investigation officer in Fatima Furriro murder case

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2023 ) :Sindh IGP Rifat Mukhtiar has changed another investigation officer in the case of housemaid Fatima Furriro who was brutally tortured and killed in the mansion of a Pir of Ranipur.

The Sindh IGP issued a notification to appoint CTD Sukkur DSP Abdul Qudoos Kalwar as an investigation officer in the case of the murder of Fatima Furriro case.

Earlier, DSP Safiullah Solangi was appointed as an investigation officer who had replaced IO Muhammad Bachal Kazi.

DIG Sukkur, Abdul Hameed Khoso had written a letter to the Sindh IGP to transfer the investigation of the case from Khairpur to CTD Sukkur DSP Abdul Qudoos Kalwar.

Sukkur DIG Abdul Hameed Khoso on Monday, along with the Khairpur SSP reached the house of the victim girl Fatima Furriro in village Khan Wahan in district Naushahroferoze and condoled with her parents and relatives.

Shamim Furriro, mother of the deceased Fatima, told the Sukkur DIG that even a month after the murder of her daughter, the police had failed to arrest Hina Shah and her father Fayyaz Shah, which raised questions mark over the performance of the police.

She also complained to the DIG that the police had even failed to obtain the password of the mobile phone of prime accused Syed Asad Shah Jillani, Pir of Ranipur.

The Sukkur DIG and Khairpur SSP Dr Samiullah Soomro assured her that they would be provided justice and that all accused at large would be arrested soon.

