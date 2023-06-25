Open Menu

IGP Checks Redressal Process Of Citizens' Complaints At 1787

Sumaira FH Published June 25, 2023 | 11:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Sunday set up an online court in the Central Police Office here to resolve the complaints of the people.

Dr. Usman Anwar personally checked the redressal process of citizens' complaints received at 1787 Complaint Center and gave a deadline for immediate resolution of the problems while seeking the response from the supervisory officers concerned on the delay in processing.

IGP spoke to Aftab, a citizen of Gujranwala, and got an update about his problem, after which he gave instructions to SDPO Gujranwala through telephone and assigned task of solving citizen's problem as soon as possible.

He directed the RPOs and DPOs to immediately redress the complaints sent by 1787 Complaint Centre. He said that the RPOs and DPOs should take immediate action on the requests sent from 1787, give relief to the citizens. He said that those responsible should prepare themselves for departmental and legal action in case of deliberate delay, negligence or laziness.

