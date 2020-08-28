IGP checks security arrangements for Muharram processions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar visited Jamia Imambargah Asne Ashr in sector G-6 and Jamia Al-Mulrtaz in sector G-9/4 and checked security arrangements for processions.

He held meetings with organizers of Imambargahs who thanked IGP Islamabad for ensuring elaborated security measures. Deputy Inspector General (Operations), Assistant Inspector General (Special Branch), Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic), Additional Superintendents of Police (City and Saddar) also accompanied IGP during this visit.

He also checked security arrangements on the routes of processions. A procession starting from Jamia Al-Mulrtaz sector G-9/4 at 1300 hours culminated at Imambargah Sadiq sector G-9/2 and all security arrangements were supervised by Deputy Inspector General (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed.

IGP Islamabad directed to further improve security arrangements and said no laxity in security would be tolerated.

A total of 1500 security personnel including cops of Islamabad police, Rangers, Frontier Corps, Special Branch, Traffic Police and Bomb Disposal squad performed security duties.

Mobile service partially remained suspended in some areas of sectors G-9 and G-10 while Bomb Disposal Squad conducted search of the procession's route through modern technology.

Surveillance of the procession was also conducted through safe city cameras, smart car and drone cameras while all participants were checked through metal detectors.

Roads alongside the route were closed with barbed wires while traffic police diverted the vehicles on alternate routes and a special diversion plan was also issued for the purpose.

Islamabad police chief appreciated all divisions for ensuring effective security and thanked personnel of law enforcement agencies for their cooperation.