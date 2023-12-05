IGP commemorates International Day of Volunteers, acknowledges humanitarian role

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Riffat Mukhtar Raja, honored the International Day of Volunteers, a global event annually celebrated on December 5th, by emphasizing its resonance both in Pakistan and worldwide.

He stressed the importance of recognizing the invaluable contributions of humanitarian ambassadors and volunteers, highlighting their crucial role and selfless dedication.

The IGP Sindh paid tribute to the courageous volunteers who served the nation altruistically in urban and rural areas, especially during challenging periods.

Focusing on the values of the Sindh Police, IGP Sindh underscored their commitment to being trustworthy members of society, devoted to protecting people's rights, dignity, and property without pursuing personal gain.