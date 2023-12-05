Open Menu

IGP Commemorates International Day Of Volunteers, Acknowledges Humanitarian Role

Sumaira FH Published December 05, 2023 | 03:10 PM

IGP commemorates International Day of Volunteers, acknowledges humanitarian role

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Riffat Mukhtar Raja, honored the International Day of Volunteers, a global event annually celebrated on December 5th, by emphasizing its resonance both in Pakistan and worldwide.

He stressed the importance of recognizing the invaluable contributions of humanitarian ambassadors and volunteers, highlighting their crucial role and selfless dedication.

The IGP Sindh paid tribute to the courageous volunteers who served the nation altruistically in urban and rural areas, especially during challenging periods.

Focusing on the values of the Sindh Police, IGP Sindh underscored their commitment to being trustworthy members of society, devoted to protecting people's rights, dignity, and property without pursuing personal gain.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Police December Event

Recent Stories

Najeeb Mushtaq Vohra appointed honorary Consul for ..

Najeeb Mushtaq Vohra appointed honorary Consul for Punjab

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Student who mistakenly shot himself dies in hospit ..

Student who mistakenly shot himself dies in hospital

16 hours ago
 Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 68

Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 68

16 hours ago
 Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 63

Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 63

16 hours ago
Guinea-Bissau dissolves parliament after coup bid

Guinea-Bissau dissolves parliament after coup bid

16 hours ago
 Gold hits record high as equities weaken

Gold hits record high as equities weaken

16 hours ago
 Chinese Ambassador calls on CM Balochistan

Chinese Ambassador calls on CM Balochistan

16 hours ago
 AC Nellore cracking down on illegal gas agencies, ..

AC Nellore cracking down on illegal gas agencies, Seals 3 outlets, arrests two

16 hours ago
 50% turnout in Venezuela vote on Guyana border: of ..

50% turnout in Venezuela vote on Guyana border: official

16 hours ago
 US-based human rights fora appeals for clemency of ..

US-based human rights fora appeals for clemency of Yasin Malik

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan