IGP Commends Matchless Sacrifices Of Swat Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 05, 2023 | 09:10 PM

Inspector General of Police IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan Monday said that the Malakand Police had rendered matchless sacrifices in war against terrorism and reiterated his determination to make the divisional police stronger and more integrated to deal with all kinds of challenges

He expressed these views while addressing a Police Darbar of officers and jawans of Malakand region in Swat Police Lines.

Officers and jawans of all ranks from various units and departments of the police force participated in large number in the darbar.

DIG Malakand, DPOs Swat Lower Dir, Bajaur, Buner and other senior police officials were also present on the occasion.

The police chief said that every officer and jawan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police had performed their duties beyond the expectations despite all kinds of adverse conditions for the past two decades and every rank of officer and jawan had sacrificed their precious lives for the restoration of peace.

The IGP further said that the economy of Swat was linked to tourism and millions of tourists use to come from the nook and corner of the country every year during the summer season.

The IGP described the Malakand Police's arrangements regarding tourism policing as satisfactory and urged the Durbar's participants to be kind to people, especially tourists.

The IGP said that the behavior of police officers, traffic officials and those performing duty at check posts should be exemplary towards the public.

The IGP directed the senior officials of Malakand Police to make recruitment to the posts of Muhrar and Assistant Muhrar through examination to provide opportunity to intelligent and talented youth to pave way for bringing collective improvement in the force.

The IGP assured to address the issue of the promotion of police personnel on priority basis and said that no one will be deprived of his due right and the issue of the promotion of all the officials of the province will be solved by July 15.

The IGP said that as the Force Commander, the welfare of the police force was his top priority, adding after assuming charge, he had introduced several reforms in this regard and had taken revolutionary measures for providing better education and health facilities to the children of police personnel.

Beside, increasing the monthly stipend and burial charges, the amount for dowry of the first daughter of a police officer had been increased from Rs 30,000 to Rs 100,000.

Furthermore, he said that Police personnel would be given Rs 100,000 to Rs 300,000 for their parents and children.

Similarly, he said that qualified and intelligent children of the police personnel would be given admission on merit in the higher and standard educational institutions of the country.

He said that all the issues related to employment of police jawans in tribal districts had been resolved and more measures were being taken for the welfare of employees.

The IGP said that the police force was like a family and all available resources would be used to make it invincible.

On this occasion, the officers and jawans presented personal and collective problems related to their service.

The IGP after listening to all their arguments issued orders on the spot to resolve them.

The IGP also planted saplings in the lawn of Swat Police Lines in connection with the plantation drive.

