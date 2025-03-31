IGP Commends Police Force For Eid Security Measures
Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2025 | 05:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon extended Eid greetings to police officers and personnel, appreciating their efforts in ensuring foolproof security throughout Ramadan and Eid prayers.
He lauded the security strategies implemented for public safety, emphasizing their effectiveness and commendable execution, said a news release on Monday.
The IGP also praised the traffic management efforts, particularly before Iftar, ensuring smooth flow despite heavy congestion on key roads.
Expressing confidence in the force, he hoped that Sindh Police would continue prioritizing public welfare, security, and traffic management. He also acknowledged the cooperation of other law enforcement agencies in supporting Sindh Police’s initiatives.
