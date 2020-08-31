UrduPoint.com
IGP Commends Police Over Muharram Security

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 06:40 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastgir Monday commended the police force and all its officers including regional police officers (RPOs), city police officers (CPOs) and district police officers (DPOs) as well as the capital city police officer (CCPO) Lahore over foolproof security arrangements during the holy month of Muharram

In a statement, he said the police in all districts of Punjab performed its duties dedicatedly, especially on Ashura day, the 10th of Muharram.

The IGP said that during the 10 days of Muharram, the Punjab Police protected a total of 9,127 processions and 36,464 majalis. He said from constables to senior officers, all police force including Elite, Punjab Highway Patrol, PC, Dolphin, PERU and Traffic Police deserve appreciation.

Despite the threats of corona, officers and personnel remained passionate on their duties with patriotic spirit, he added.

He said he was grateful to scholars of all schools of thought, peace committees and all citizens and institutions for their full cooperation with the Punjab Police during the Muharram days.

The IGP also visited the control room of Central Police Office on Ashura Day and reviewed the latest situation and security arrangements of central processions of 10th Muharram and issued important instructions to RPOs, DPOs on wireless.

