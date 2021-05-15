IGP commends police over security arrangements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani appreciated the performance of officials for the best security arrangements on Eid.

The IG said officials in all branches, including the CTD, Special Branch, IT Division, Public Relations Wing, performed very good duty on Eid-ul-Fitr.

He hoped that the police teams would continue to perform their duties in future as well and will protect lives and property of people and maintain law and order in the province.

In a video message issued, the IG said policemen had been performing its duties as a front lineworkers against the corona epidemic.

He directed the police force having more than 40 years of age to immediately take advantage of healthcare facility and vaccinate themselves and their families in the province, adding that health and life of all officials and their families was of utmost importance to the department.