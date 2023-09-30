IGP commends police performance on Eid Milad

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has commended the police teams for making excellent security and traffic arrangements throughout the province on Eid Milad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint/APP - UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30, 2023) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has commended the police teams for making excellent security and traffic arrangements throughout the province on Eid Milad.



All processions, rallies and mahafils [congregations] in this regard remained peaceful across the province including Lahore. In a special message to the police force, The IGP appreciated the performance of CCPO Lahore, regional police officer (RPOs), district police officer (DPOs) and traffic police officers and said that through team work, foolproof security of Eid Milad celebrations was ensured.

He said that Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit, Elite Force did effective patrolling, all police units including the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), Special Branch, allied departments, security agencies showed excellent working relationship.

Dr. Usman Anwar said the role of police officers and officials in ensuring security of Eid Milad was commendable.

Religious scholars, peace committee members, citizens, media extended full cooperation and responsibility, and due to this cooperation, the atmosphere of peace and harmony was maintained throughout the province.

On Eid Milad, 1281 mahafils and 2,510 processions and rallies were organised across the province.

For their security, more than 46,000 officers and officials performed duties. For security of 267 processions, 250 mahafil of Milad in Lahore more than 10,000 officers, officials and volunteers performed security duties.

The control room in Central Police Office and in sensitive districts remained active for monitoring the security measures.

Police officers remained in close contact with peace committees, religious scholars, community leaders while RPOs, CPOs and DPOs personally supervised the security arrangements for Eid Milad.