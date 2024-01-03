IGP complaint cell received over 70 thousand complaints in 2023

The IGP Complaint Cell registered 77,522 public complaints by December 30th, 2023, encompassing various channels like phone calls, helplines, emails, WhatsApp, and mail

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) The IGP Complaint Cell registered 77,522 public complaints by December 30th, 2023, encompassing various channels like phone calls, helplines, emails, WhatsApp, and mail.

These complaints prompted the issuance of directives to the respective police departments for timely resolution and action.

As per a Sindh Police spokesperson, of the total complaints received, 74,442 were effectively addressed using strategic approaches. Efforts are underway to resolve the remaining 3,080 pending complaints.

IGP Sindh Riffat Mukhtar Raja was briefed on Sindh Police's performance over the past 363 days in combating crime.

Notably, 259 individuals from different districts of Sindh including Karachi were apprehended utilizing the advanced Hotel Eye Management System. This apprehension included 122 proclaimed offenders and 137 absconders.

Furthermore, the report highlighted that Sindh Police, through snap-checks, raids, operations, and other measures, arrested 228 proclaimed offenders and absconders.

The Talash App aided in the identification of 146 deceased individuals.