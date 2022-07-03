UrduPoint.com

IGP Condemns Killing Of Journalist In Shabqadar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 03, 2022 | 11:30 AM

IGP condemns killing of journalist in Shabqadar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Moazzam Jah Ansari on Sunday condemned the killing of journalist Iftikhar Ahmad by unknown assailants in Shabqadar district, Charsadda.

IGP Moazzam Jah Ansari took notice of the incident and directed Charsadda police to arrest the criminals involved as soon as possible.

The IGP also instructed the police department to ensure safety to all journalists in the province.

It is worth mentioning here that journalist Iftikhar Ahmad (45) was killed by unknown attackers in a market on Saturday evening.

